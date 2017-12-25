Why senate shelved debate on FG’s plan to withdraw $1bn —Saraki

SENATE President, Dr. Bukola Saraki yesterday explained that debate on the federal government’s plan to withdraw $1billion from the Excess Crude Account, ECA to fight insurgency and other security challenges in the country was postponed due to the absence of Senator Sam Anyanwu (PDP Anambra East) who was meant to present the motion on the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

