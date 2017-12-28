Why they want me out as Chairman of APC – Oyegun

Jethro Ibileke/Benin The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie Oyegun Thursday explained that his loyalty to the present administration led by Muhammadu Buhari, was reason why he is being persecuted by some disgruntled elements in the party who want him out as National Chairman. Oyegun who spoke in Benin, Edo State, at event in his honor by the Benin National Congres (BNC), said the only thing his adversaries could punish him for is his loyalty. He siad:

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

