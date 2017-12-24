 Why this is worse Christmas ever – PDP | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why this is worse Christmas ever – PDP

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has given reasons why this year’s Christmas is the worst Nigerians have ever celebrated. The party further called on people of the country not to despair but to use the occasion to show love, care and encourage one another regardless of religious, ethnic and political inclinations. […]

Why this is worse Christmas ever – PDP

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.