Why we abandoned Abuja stadium – NFF – The Punch

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Sports


Why we abandoned Abuja stadium – NFF
The Nigeria Football Federation on Wednesday said it had to play most national teams' games outside the Abuja National Stadium due to a lack of facilities there. NFF Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi told the News Agency of Nigeria that the national
