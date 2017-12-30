Why we endorsed Buhari, Bagudu for re-election – ALGON chairmen

Chairmen of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi, have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election. The group also endorsed Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi for a second term in office. State chairman of the association, who is also the […]

Why we endorsed Buhari, Bagudu for re-election – ALGON chairmen

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

