Why we endorsed Buhari, Bagudu for re-election – ALGON chairmen
Chairmen of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi, have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 presidential election. The group also endorsed Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi for a second term in office. State chairman of the association, who is also the […]
Why we endorsed Buhari, Bagudu for re-election – ALGON chairmen
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!