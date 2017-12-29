Why youths shun public office – Comedian, I Go Dye

Francis Agoda, popularly known as I Go Dye, has again spoken about corruption in Nigeria. The comedian, at an award tagged “Making a Difference Against Corruption Today”, said the level of corruption seen by youths and suffering of pensioners are reasons most don’t go to public office or service. He said “I want to once […]

Why youths shun public office – Comedian, I Go Dye

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

