 Wike Advises APC to Apologise for Executing Evil against Rivers People – THISDAY Newspapers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike Advises APC to Apologise for Executing Evil against Rivers People – THISDAY Newspapers

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


THISDAY Newspapers

Wike Advises APC to Apologise for Executing Evil against Rivers People
THISDAY Newspapers
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that unless the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government and its agents apologise for plotting and executing evil against Rivers State, they will continue to falter in governance. He
Justice Nyesom-Wike Visits Christmas Babies, Prays For ThemThe Tide
Wike offers 12-year old musician N40million scholarshipThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.