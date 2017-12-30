 Wike carpets Amaechi, Peterside, APC, says “they only gain recognition by insulting me” | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wike carpets Amaechi, Peterside, APC, says “they only gain recognition by insulting me”

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that Rivers APC leaders only gain recognition from the Federal Government when they rain insults on him. He said apart from insults on the pages of newspaper and electronic media, Rivers APC leaders have no political value in the state. He spoke on Saturday when he received […]

Wike carpets Amaechi, Peterside, APC, says “they only gain recognition by insulting me”

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.