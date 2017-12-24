 Wike Dashes 12-Year-Old Boy N40m As ‘Christmas Gift’ – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Wike Dashes 12-Year-Old Boy N40m As ‘Christmas Gift’ – Independent Newspapers Limited

Wike Dashes 12-Year-Old Boy N40m As 'Christmas Gift'
The 2017 Christmas celebration will be an unforgettable one for little Master Nengi Jaja as he landed for himself a N40-million Scholarship of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for his musical talent. Young Nengi Jaja emerged as a 2nd Runner Up in
