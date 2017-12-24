Wike Dashes 12-Year-Old Boy N40m As ‘Christmas Gift’ – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Wike Dashes 12-Year-Old Boy N40m As 'Christmas Gift'
Independent Newspapers Limited
The 2017 Christmas celebration will be an unforgettable one for little Master Nengi Jaja as he landed for himself a N40-million Scholarship of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike for his musical talent. Young Nengi Jaja emerged as a 2nd Runner Up in …
Music prodigy, Nengi Jaja, gets Wike's N40m scholarship
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!