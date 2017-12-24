Wike: I Will Run For Second Term On One Condition

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that he will accept the numerous endorsements by different ethnic nationalities when he receives their firm assurance that they will defend their votes in 2019.

He stated that the way that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led-federal government has failed in all areas, it will set out to write results in 2019, hence the need for the people to defend their votes.

Wike, who spoke yesterday at a civic reception organised in his honour by the Apara Kingdom in Port Harcourt, said, “I will declare when you assure me you are ready to protect our votes.”

“The way Nigeria is going today, the APC-led Federal Government is only prepared to write results. But this time, the results will write them”

The governor stated that the APC has failed Nigerians, stating that the current fuel scarcity is a sad confirmation of the suffering that the citizens face under their leadership.

He said, “Even if there is fuel, there is no money to buy fuel. Today, the exchange rate of the dollar to naira has degenerated and prices of foodstuffs have gone beyond the reach of Nigerians. They deceived Nigerians with all kinds of lies, but today they are compounding the problems of the people.”

Wike assured the people of Apara Kingdom that he will not let them down, saying he will continue to churn out developmental projects.

The governor said, “I will continue to remain focused. Some people did not expect us to perform very excellently, but we have been able to put them to shame.”

He stated that he is developing Rivers State because he wants to walk the streets after leaving office without being guarded by soldiers like those who failed the people.

In his remarks, Eze Oha Apara, Eze C. A. Worlu-Wodo announced that the people of Apara Kingdom have endorsed Wike for a second term. He urged him to present himself for a second term.

Worlu-Wodo stated that the governor has transformed Rivers State with good governance. He said that the state has become outstanding.