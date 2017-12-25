Wike offers N40m scholarship to 12-year-old musician

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt It was a glorious Christmas for 12 years old Nengi Jaja on Sunday as the Rivers Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike offered him a lifetime scholarship for his spectacular musical performance during the Thanksgiving Service in honour of Prince Uche Secondus. The scholarship worth N40million will cover the education of Master Jaja from Secondary School up to University Level, Wike said while announcing the Scholarship at the State Ecumenical Centre in Port Harcourt where the young musician performed soul lifting songs. The governor directed the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Province 5 to open an account for the musician in liaison with his family for the purpose of his training.

