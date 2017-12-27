William Graham, son of Washington Post publisher, commits suicide like his father

William, a son of Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham has killed himself. William Graham, 69, died at his home in Los Angeles, according to a Washington Post obituary, which quoted his brother Donald as saying the cause was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Graham’s suicide came two days before the Washington, DC, premiere of “The Post,” […]

William Graham, son of Washington Post publisher, commits suicide like his father

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

