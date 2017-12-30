Willian shines as Chelsea crush Stoke
Willian ran the show in the absence of Eden Hazard as Chelsea thrashed an abject Stoke City 5-0 to go provisionally second in the English Premier League on Saturday. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the result meant Chelsea leap-frogged Manchester United to stay 13 points behind leaders Manchester City who play on Sunday. The Blues dominated from the start in spite of resting Belgian star Hazard ahead of next week’s clash at Arsenal.
