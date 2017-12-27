Wilshere’s Arsenal future depends on financial terms, says Wenger
Arsenal FC manager Arsene Wenger on Wednesday said he was keen to hold talks with Jack Wilshere over a new contract. The Frenchman however said the midfielder’s future at the club could hinge on the financial terms of the deal. Wilshere, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has impressed Wenger with his performances over the last couple of months.
