Wilshere’s future depends on financial terms – Wenger

Arsenal FC manager Arsene Wenger on Wednesday said he was keen to hold talks with Jack Wilshere over a new contract.

The Frenchman however said the midfielder’s future at the club could hinge on the financial terms of the deal.

Wilshere, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has impressed Wenger with his performances over the last couple of months.

This was after breaking into the first team following a season-long loan spell at Bournemouth.

When asked about the 25-year-old England international’s future, Wenger said: ”We will sit down with him.

“I believe if he can meet a point of agreement financially, he will want to stay.”

Wenger also said that no clubs have approached to sign forward Alexis Sanchez.

This was in spite of multiple reports in British media linking the Chilean forward with a January transfer move to English Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Arsenal, sixth in the league, face a must-win encounter at Crystal Palace on Thursday after their rivals Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea registered convincing victories on Boxing Day.

Wenger said defender Nacho Monreal would join midfielder Aaron Ramsey and striker Olivier Giroud on the sidelines for the trip to Selhurst Park.

Monreal hobbled off during the 3-3 draw against Liverpool last week, with the manager hopeful that the Spanish defender will return next month.

Giroud was also ruled out at least until mid-January after suffering a hamstring injury during their League Cup quarter-final win over West Ham United earlier this month.