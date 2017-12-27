With Ogboru on our side, we are sure of victory — ERUE

By Perez Brisibe

STATE CHAIRMAN of the APC Prophet Jones Erue has said that the party was assured of victory in the LG elections and in subsequent polls in 2019 with Chief Great Ogboru in its fold.

Erue flanked by chieftains of the party including a former military governor of Abia State, Air Vice Marshall Frank Ajobena (retd), APC gubernatorial aspirant in the state, Chief Osiobe Okotie and a host of others, disclosed this in Sapele during a rally to flag off the local council campaign in the area.

The party chairman while handing over the party’s flag to the Sapele chairmanship candidate, Stanley Eshanomi, told the crowd that Chief Ogboru who was unavoidably absent for the rally would be joining them soon for a campaign rally across the 25 local government areas of the state. He said: “It’s a different ball game now. Today the People’s General is with the power at the center; nobody can rig him out again.

“You know the People’s General, Chief Ogboru had always won the elections he contested, so with him on our side, we are confident and sure of victory come January 6 and ahead of the 2019 general elections as your votes are now secured with Osadebe House our destination come 2019.”

The post With Ogboru on our side, we are sure of victory — ERUE appeared first on Vanguard News.

