With the rate of Private jet owners in Nigeria, we need restructuring – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, the founder of Silverbird Group spoke at an event in Kaduna state where he called Nigeria ‘not working Country’.

Ben Bruce said the rate of private jet owners in Nigeria has called for restructuring. He said the biggest enemy of a country is Poverty and if the people of the country are poor, people are reduced to destitute, then a little money can change their minds.

According to Ben, the little money will blind them in choosing a leader which therefore leads them to pick a wrong leader that will make them suffer all over again.

Speaking at the event, Bruce said :

“Nigeria is not working as a state. Our population is growing faster than our economy. It should be obvious by now that if we do not renegotiate Nigeria if we do not restructure, we will keep reacting to one problem or the other.

“How could we say a nation with the highest number of private jet owners, yet without its airline does not need restructuring?

“By restructuring, we will not have a situation where Lagos generates five percent of Nigeria’s value-added tax, yet other states get the largest share of those revenues than Lagos state.

“This is even when those states banned the sale of the items from Lagos in their states.”

On his part, former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon said poverty is the biggest enemy of the country’s democracy.

Gowon said unless jobs are created, the country would continue to languish in poverty.

“If we want our democracy to be durable and ensure a just an peaceful nation, we must generate jobs for the unemployment,” he said.

“The issue of politics without principles is becoming worrisome, where the highest bidder have takes whatever is on the table. That cannot be the way of politics.

“No nation can ever build a society where the consideration is not in terms of value, principles or ideals, but to share money.

“If we want to build a nation of justice and peace, it cannot be on the basis of the highest bidder. We must reject poverty. This rejection of poverty is legitimate. Millions of Nigerians are poor.

“The biggest enemy of democracy is poverty. When people are poor, when people are reduced to destitute, then a little money can change their minds. Therefore, the freedom of choice in a democracy is taken away by those who control the resources.”

