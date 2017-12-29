Withdraw The Nomination Of Obasanjo As A Mediator In Liberia – Fayose Writes To UN

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has congratulated the newly elected President of Liberia, George Opong Weah, describing him as someone destined by God to be president. He said “I

The post Withdraw The Nomination Of Obasanjo As A Mediator In Liberia – Fayose Writes To UN appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

