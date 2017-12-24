Withdraw your wards from Turkish schools, they are run by terrorists – Erdogan warns Nigerians
President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, has called on parents in Nigeria to withdraw their children from Turkish-run schools across the continent. Erdogan in an interview with AllAfrica.com said the schools in Nigeria and Africa at large are run by terrorists that uses education as a façade to hide their real intent. According to him, the […]
