 Withdraw your wards from Turkish schools, they are run by terrorists – Erdogan warns Nigerians | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Withdraw your wards from Turkish schools, they are run by terrorists – Erdogan warns Nigerians

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

President of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, has called on parents in Nigeria to withdraw their children from Turkish-run schools across the continent. Erdogan in an interview with AllAfrica.com said the schools in Nigeria and Africa at large are run by terrorists that uses education as a façade to hide their real intent. According to him, the […]

Withdraw your wards from Turkish schools, they are run by terrorists – Erdogan warns Nigerians

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.