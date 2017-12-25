 Wizkid, Davido End Feud, Perform Together At Wizkid’s Concert | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid, Davido End Feud, Perform Together At Wizkid’s Concert

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The beef between star acts Wizkid and Davido appears to be over after the talented duo performed together at Wizkid’s concert on Sunday, December 24. Although they were at loggerheads throughout 2017, an action which divided their fans, two of Nigeria’s biggest music exports appeared to be determined to put off the beef between them…

The post Wizkid, Davido End Feud, Perform Together At Wizkid’s Concert appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.