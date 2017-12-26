Wizkid, Davido quell rumours of row

Nigeria’s two leading singers, Davido and Wizkid have quelled rumours of any row between them when both shared the stage at Wizkid’s concert in Lagos on Christmas eve.

The audience at the crowd-jammed concert went into rapture when Wizkid appeared with Davido, midway into the show, both holding hands. They performed Davido’s hit song FIA together, leaving the fans screaming for more.

Davido posted the joint appearance on his Instagram page, Davido official, with the note: 2 KINGS ONE KINGDOM ! Congrats @wizkidayo LOVE U BRO !

He also announced his own 30 Billion concert scheduled for 27TH in Lagos at the same Eko Hotel. It will not be surprising if Wizkid also shows up.

Both artists have been Nigeria’s most decorated, winning various international awards and signing contracts with international recording labels.

At the Mobo award in London in November beat a strong field including Jay-Z, Drake, Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar to net the best international artist prize.

Other artists edged out by Wizkid are Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Migos, Solange Knowles, SZA

Davido, also emerged the best African Act for the year.He beat a field of artists, including Wizkid to get the award. The other artists in the pack were: Eugy, Juls, Maleek Berry, Mr Eazi, Sarkodie, Tekno, Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal.

Wizkid won the award in 2016.

