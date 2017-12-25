 Wizkid, Davido settle rift on stage [VIDEO] | Nigeria Today
Wizkid, Davido settle rift on stage [VIDEO]

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The rivalry between Nigerian top artistes, Davido and Wizkid seems to be over. Both artiste reconciled after Wizkid, during his concert at Eko Convention Center in Lagos, brought Davido on stage. In the video released by BBN star, Bisola, both artistes performed ‘Fia’ , shook hands and danced together to the amazement of fans. This […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

