Wizkid Set To Perform Live At Davido’s “30 Billion Concert”

The flow of love in Nigeria’s music industry still continues as “Manya” crooner Wizkid is set to reciprocate the love shown by Davido at his recently held concert, Wizkid The Concert, held at Eko Hotel.

In as much as Davido’s appearance at Wizkid’s concert came as a surprise to many music lovers, it has also signaled a very historic end to the unhealthy rivalry between both artistes.

On stage at Wizkid’s concert, the atmosphere was lit as both artistes teamed up to perform Davido’s hit song “FIA”. In the aftermath of the event, both artistes have shown love to each other on social media while Wizkid declared his presence at Davido’s forthcoming “30 Billion Concert” in Lagos on the 27th December, 2017.

The Starboy Records boss who signed a 10-year-old boy at the concert commented on Davido’s post about the event which read;

“Nuff love forever my bro. 27th shut down.”

See His Post Below;

