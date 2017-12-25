 Wizkid Set To Perform Live At Davido’s “30 Billion Concert” | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Wizkid Set To Perform Live At Davido’s “30 Billion Concert”

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The flow of love in Nigeria’s music industry still continues as “Manya” crooner Wizkid is set to reciprocate the love shown by Davido at his recently held concert, Wizkid The Concert, held at Eko Hotel.

In as much as Davido’s appearance at Wizkid’s concert came as a surprise to many music lovers, it has also signaled a very historic end to the unhealthy rivalry between both artistes.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

On stage at Wizkid’s concert, the atmosphere was lit as both artistes teamed up to perform Davido’s hit song “FIA”. In the aftermath of the event, both artistes have shown love to each other on social media while Wizkid declared his presence at Davido’s forthcoming “30 Billion Concert” in Lagos on the 27th December, 2017.

The Starboy Records boss who signed a 10-year-old boy at the concert commented on Davido’s post about the event which read;

“Nuff love forever my bro. 27th shut down.”

See His Post Below;

The post Wizkid Set To Perform Live At Davido’s “30 Billion Concert” appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.