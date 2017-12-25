Wizkid Signs Young ‘Ahmed’ To Starboy, Promises Him N10 Million After Superb Performance
On Christmas Eve, popular Nigerian star, Wizkid, held his much anticipated homecoming concert ‘Wizkid The Concert’ in Lagos and the show surely lived up to the hype and expectations.
Wizkid brought davido out and they performing on the same stage Guys I’m actually literally shaking#WizkidTheConcertpic.twitter.com/nPO8Ip7pDu
— Daddy CHO (@Chidubem__O) December 25, 2017
Aside from the fact that the “Manya” crooner used the moment to quell the prevailing rumours of a rivalry between him and another sensational singer, Davido; thus inviting him on stage as they both perform “FIA” together; Wizkid also announced the signing of a new kid Ahmed to his record label Starboy Entertainment.
Wizkid spotted young Ahmed from Ijebu-Ode in the crowd and brought him up to rap. After bursting our heads, Wizkid blessed him with 10million naira and a record deal. Merry Christmas Ahmed! #WizkidTheConcert pic.twitter.com/EQV8yxHWtf
— darth vain (@SvelteMei) December 25, 2017
Ahmed got the deal and was also blessed with a N10 million commitment after impressing Wizkid and fans who attended the concert at Eko Convention Center with his decent rap skills.
This kid is FIRE !!!!! #WizkidTheConcert
I’m no longer upset. Wizkid signed him to Starboy and pledged 10M to help him grow. Not bad at all !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gWqJwG9QDe
— Amazon (@Koksicle) December 24, 2017
Wizkid’s final surprise was bringing his 6 year old son Boluwatife to join him on stage.
Tife is the first of his three sons.
