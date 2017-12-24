Wizkid speaks on rivalry with Davido

Nigerian pop star, Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid has reacted to the rivalry between him and colleague Davido Wizkid told Punch that he does not have time for competition as music remains his focus He said, “I don’t dwell on things like that. Music is my focus, not rivalry. It’s all about making good music for me, […]

Wizkid speaks on rivalry with Davido

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

