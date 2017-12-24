 Wizkid speaks on rivalry with Davido | Nigeria Today
Wizkid speaks on rivalry with Davido

Nigerian pop star, Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid has reacted to the rivalry between him and colleague Davido Wizkid told Punch that he does not have time for competition as music remains his focus He said, “I don’t dwell on things like that. Music is my focus, not rivalry. It’s all about making good music for me, […]

