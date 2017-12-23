Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Simi, Wande Coal And Others Perform At Rhythm Unplugged – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Simi, Wande Coal And Others Perform At Rhythm Unplugged
Information Nigeria
The annual Rhythm Unplugged concert held last night at the Eko Convention Centre and like many fans had anticipated, it was full of excitement. Although the event started extremely late, fans didn't seem to mind once the stars took to stage one after …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!