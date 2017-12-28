Woman accused of destroying $300K worth of art on first date

A 29-year-old woman on a first date with a prominent Houston lawyer is accused of causing damage to two works of art by Andy Warhol valued at $500,000 each. Lindy Lou Layman “intentionally and knowingly” damaged multiple pieces of artwork belonging to Anthony Buzbee on Dec. 23, according to Harris County court documents. Layman destroyed […]

The post Woman accused of destroying $300K worth of art on first date appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

