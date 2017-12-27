 Woman ‘slashes neigbour’s head with razor’ | Nigeria Today
Woman ‘slashes neigbour’s head with razor’

Posted on Dec 27, 2017

A woman, Mary Johnson, who allegedly slashed her neighbour’s head with a razor blade, has been arraigned at an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Johnson, 24, of Okito Street, Ajegunle, was brought by the police before Senior Magistrate M.A. Etti on a charge of assault.

Prosecuting Sergeant Olusegun Kokoye said the defendant committed the offence on June 23 on the verandah of the building.

The court heard that during a fight that occurred following a heated argument, Johnson punched the complainant Michael Idimoku before inflicting a deep cut on his head with the razor.

According to Kokoye, the offence contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Etti granted the defendant N200,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum.

The case was adjourned till January 4, 2018.

