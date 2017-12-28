Woman slices neighbour’s head with razor blade

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A 24-year-old woman, Mary Johnson, who allegedly sliced her neighbour’s head with razor blade was, yesterday, arraigned before an Apapa Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

Johnson, who resides at Okito Street, Ajegunle area of Lagos, is facing a count charge of assault.

The Police prosecutor, Sergeant Olusegun Kokoye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 23 at their tenement building.

He alleged that Johnson assaulted her neighbour, Michael Idimoku, by beating him and used a razor blade to inflict a deep cut on his head.

According to Kokoye, a fight had ensued between the duo, following an argument.

He said the complainant reported the case to the Police and the defendant was arrested and charged to court.

The prosecutor said the offence committed is punishable under Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, the defendant pleaded innocence to the charge preferred against her.

Senior Magistrate M. A. Etti, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till January 4, 2018 for mention.

