 Woman Who Snubbed Boyfriend’s Public Marriage Proposal Finally Speaks | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman Who Snubbed Boyfriend’s Public Marriage Proposal Finally Speaks

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A lady who rejected her boyfriend’s public proposal in a mall on her birthday has defended her action. The lady, whose Instagram handle is @symply_tacha, accused her boyfriend whom she identified as Enzo of cheating with her best friend and her best friend’s kid sister. She also said that the proposal was ill-timed and capable…

The post Woman Who Snubbed Boyfriend’s Public Marriage Proposal Finally Speaks appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.