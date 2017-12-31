Women Need Society’s Support To Excel

Women have been urged to seek for knowledge as part of efforts to support their immediate family and most especially to contribute to the economic development and growth of the Nigeria economy. This was the message at the 23rd National Al Mu’minaat Training Forum (ATF) organised by Al-Mu’minaat (The Believing Women) Organization (AMO), Northern zone, […]

