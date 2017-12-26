Workers battle robots for limited jobs – The Punch



The Punch Workers battle robots for limited jobs

The Punch

Since 2016, Adetayo Oresanya, an employee of a fast-rising manufacturing company with a corporate office located at Opebi in the Ikeja area of Lagos State and a production plant at Ijebu-Ode in neighbouring Ogun State, has lived in fear of losing his …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

