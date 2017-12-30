Workers Suspend 3-Day Old Strike In Osun

Workers under the aegis of the Joint Labour Unions in Osun have called off their three-day-old strike embarked upon on Wednesday after meeting with the State Government officials.

On Saturday, the labour unions, led by the state Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Jacob Adekomi, agreed to call off the strike after the state government acceded to some of their demands and a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed.

Speaking with reporters after signing the MoU, Adekomi said the state government has agreed to pay workers full salary for the month of December from the N6.3 billion Paris Club Refund received from the federal government.

He also said Gov. Rauf Aregbesola has approved the release of N1 billion to cover bond certificate of civil servants that retired on contributory pension scheme, while pensioners would now be paid full pension henceforth.

The NLC state chairman also said that the government has equally lifted embargo on promotion, confirmation of appointments, advancement and inter-cadre conversions and yearly increment with immediate effect.

Adekomi however said the payment of full salaries and pension would commence by the second quarter of 2018.

He said that modalities for subsequent payment of salaries and pensions between January 2018 and second quarter of the year would be addressed by the standing committee on apportionment, payment of salaries and critical expenses.

While appreciating the governor for acceding to all their demands, the chairman promised that civil servants in the state would continue to discharge their duties effectively.

Adekomi therefore called on workers to resume work after the New Year celebration.

The post Workers Suspend 3-Day Old Strike In Osun appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

