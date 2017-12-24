World Taekwondo confirms NTF Board

More than three months after assumption of office the 15-man board of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation (NTF) has officially been recognized by the World Taekwondo Federation (WTF).

Under the leadership of its first ever female President, Mrs Margaret Binga, the taekwondo board has taken giant stride since taking charge.

In an email to the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, Yeni Lee, who is designated as “Member Relations”, Development & Legal Affairs of World Taekwondo wrote, ““This is to notify you that the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation has finished the report and recognition of the newly elected board members. The information has been uploaded on World Taekwondo Website and Directory according the provided information.”

Binga, a two-time African champion was elected as the President of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation and inaugurated by the Minister of Youths and Sports in August.

Since the Federation’s inaugural board meeting on September 26in Lagos, the board has organised seven major programmes across the country – three national coaching workshops in Maiduguri, Makurdi and Abakaliki; the taekwondo event of the National Youth Games in Ilorin; a National Referee Course, Korean Ambassador’s Cup and 1st ever Nigeria Open Taekwondo Championships in Abuja.

Also, delegates at the first ever congress of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation voted to hold a special congress in March 2018 in order to deliberate and pass the constitution of the Federation.

The end of year congress, which was chaired by Binga, had delegates from 20 states in attendance.

Other NTF board officials present were: Mrs Pat Anyanwu, Alhaji Sani Lawal, Mr Anthony Anafulu, Mr Chika Chukwumerije Maccido Mohammed and the NTF Secretary-General, Mr Taiwo Oriss.

Other discussions that came up included para taekwondo, the 2018 NTF calendar and the NTF constituition.

Chairman of the NTF Technical Committee, Alhaji Sani Lawal, explained the rationale and purpose of the Calendar.

“You will see from the Calendar that 17 states are covered with a variety of programs – referee, coaching, competitions of all grades- seniors, juniors, cadets and kiddies. Our intention to cover all states in the course of our tenure, in line with the vision of our NTF President. So please we urge everyone to be part of the process so there is uniform development”

Delegates commended the Federation for having such a rich program for the development of taekwondo in Nigeria.

With regards to the constitution, the NTF President Binga explained why it was not being deliberated at the congress.

World Taekwondo confirms NTF Board

