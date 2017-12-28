World’s Ugliest Woman Shares Bullying Comments

Lizzie Velasquez, World’s ugliest woman shared the bullying comments she has been receiving on her Instagram page.

The 28-year-old woman has been battling with a condition right from childhood, the condition prevents her from adding weight. She was given the ‘World’s Ugliest woman’ when she was 17.

“It is not Anorexic condition,” her doctor informed the parents when she was young.

Sharing the hate comments on her Instagram page, the motivational speaker said the hate comments is the reason she will always be happy and be ready to share her story always. Her sole aim of posting the her comments she receives everyday is to educate.

Not posting this bc I’m upset. I promise!**

Seeing responses like this is why I continue to share my story and the power of taking the high road. I’m beyond thankful for the community of people who show how simple it is to be kind and educate rather than be hateful and fight fire with fire. For sure a happy moment for me!

See the hate comments below:

Her Pictures :

