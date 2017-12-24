Wycliffe Wangamati and Ken Lusaka bury the hatchet – Daily Nation
Wycliffe Wangamati and Ken Lusaka bury the hatchet
Bungoma Governor Wycliffe Wangamati (right) receiving instruments of power from outgoing governor, Ken Lusaka, at Kanduyi stadium in Bungoma on August 21. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. The two engaged in a bitter campaign for the …
NASA governor buries the hatchet with his Jubilee counterpart in Bungoma after fierce rivalry
We'll not sack staff hired by Lusaka, Wangamati assures residents
