Yaya Toure Comes Out Of International Retirement

The agent of Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has revealed that he is planning to come out of international retirement for Ivory Coast next year.

Yaya Toure has not played for Ivory Coast since the final of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, when he helped Ivory Coast to a penalty shootout victory over Ghana.

However, the 34-year-is now planning to return to the international stage having seen opportunities at club level severely limited so far this season.

“We must see [if he can play in January for Ivory Coast],” his agent Dimitry Seluk told Sky Sports News.

“Maybe from March he will play. There have been many changes [in the squad]”.

Ivory Coast, who failed to qualify for next year’s World Cup and suffered a first-round exit from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, will face Namibia, Zambia and Uganda in January before taking on Rwanda in March.

The post Yaya Toure Comes Out Of International Retirement appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

