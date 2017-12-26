 Yaya Toure ends international retirement – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Yaya Toure ends international retirement – Vanguard

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Sports


Vanguard

Yaya Toure ends international retirement
Vanguard
Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has agreed to come out of international retirement, according to the Manchester City star's agent. Yaya Toure. Dimitri Seluk, who represents Toure, said on Tuesday that the 34-year-old is willing to return to Ivory
