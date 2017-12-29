YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Bobi Wine romps to victory for the Kyadondo East seat

YEAR IN REVIEW: June 2017

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | June 29: Popular singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu aka Bobi Wine romps to victory in a by-election for the Kyadondo East seat. Running as an independent, Kyagulayi trounced NRM and FDC candidates.

His victory caused excitement as it opened up possibilities for wild-card candidates. Ssentamu joined a frayed opposition to battle President Yoweri Museveni’s NRM.

His first call to duty was when the opposition attempted to filibuster the tabling of the so-called Age-limit Bill seeking to remove the 75-year age bar on the presidency; so that Museveni can run in 2021. He will be 77 years old.

Kyagulanyi’s win embodied the struggles, frustrations and hopes of the young, poor and marginalised in a youthful nation whose often elderly rulers seem not to care of their plight.

Political analysts believe that his anti-government stance, peppered in his lyrics, combined with an electric connection with the youth, could be a serious threat to Museveni’s grip on power.

“We want to cause political change,” Ssentamu told Reuters in one of the interviews. “It’s long overdue.”

Share on: WhatsApp

The post YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Bobi Wine romps to victory for the Kyadondo East seat appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

