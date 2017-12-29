YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Kayhura’s and the kifeesi goons

YEAR IN REVIEW: April

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | April 24: There had been a spate of violent break-ins and attacks in Kampala city suburbs and Greater Masaka sub-region.

So the Inspector General of Police chief, Gen. Kale Kayihura, moved to get to the bottom of it. He headed to the crime haven of Katwe in downtown Kampala City.

It is from here that the goons commonly called `kifeesi’ were recruited. But Kayihura’s mission turned dramatic when, during a suspects’ parade at Katwe Police station, one suspect in the attacks told Kayihura that the goons work hand-in glove with the police.

The suspect confessed they congregate at a hotel in the Makerere-Kavule area before being pumped with alcohol, drugs, and money before being sent to steal, torture, and kill.

The suspect was still narrating how their mobilisers have police officers guarding them, when he was whisked away.

