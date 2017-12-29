YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Museveni chokes on land compensation billions

YEAR IN REVIEW: February 2017

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Officially, the reason for President Yoweri Museveni’s Feb.21 appointment of a Commission of Inquiry into Effectiveness of Law, Policies and Processes of land Acquisition, Land Administration, Land Management and Land Registration in Uganda (in short `The Land Inquiry Commission 2017’) was not clear.

But since it was appointed at a time when Museveni was constantly complaining about major government infrastructure projects stalling over compensation disputes with affected property owners, the general view was that the seven-member commission led by Justice Catherine Bamugemereire was to mainly deal with that.

But when it began its work, there was little focus on stalled projects and more effort of land disputes of a general nature which exposed top land grabbers in government, the army, the Lands ministry and its offices, and business moguls.

The post YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Museveni chokes on land compensation billions appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:.

