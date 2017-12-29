YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Mysterious women murders of Wakiso

YEAR IN REVIEW: August 2017

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | August saw a harrowing increase of killings of young women in Entebbe and Nansana. The number of women killed reached 20 sparking general fear and helplessness as the murders of mainly young women was happening not far from State House Entebbe, the home of President Yoweri Museveni.

The murdered women first would go missing before their bodies would be discovered dumped in the area in similar fashion. Police arrested several suspected although none has been convicted.

August saw a harrowing increase of killings of young women in Entebbe and Nansana. The number of women killed reached 20 sparking general fear and helplessness as the murders of mainly young women was happening not far from State House Entebbe, the home of President Yoweri Museveni.

The murdered women first would go missing before their bodies would be discovered dumped in the area in similar fashion. Police arrested several suspected although none has been convicted.

Share on: WhatsApp

The post YEAR ENDER REVIEW: Mysterious women murders of Wakiso appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

