Yelutide: Belema Oil, NYCN Give Scholarship To 8 Orphans

BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, PORT HARCOURT

Indigenous oil firm, Belema Oil in partnership with a nongovernmental organization, Elizabeth Foundation and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has awarded scholarship to no fewer than eight orphans in Rivers State.

The three groups also feted the less privileged in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, as part of activities to mark the 2017 yuletide celebration

Speaking during the event, director of the Elizabeth Foundation, Dr. Elizabeth Jackrich said they chose to give out to the less privileged because of their belief that a lot of them cannot cope with the current hard times.

Jackrich said, “Duo times are hard and their are those who can’t afford anything to show them love. It gives me jot to celebrate with those who don’t have any thing to or reason to celebrate that some one Care’s for them.

“Those of you who are suppose to be in school but do the finance couldn’t should forward their details to me and the schools of their choice up to secondary school.”

Speaking at this event also, Chairman of NYCN in the state, Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, urged multinational companies operating in the state to emulate Belema Oil.

Sukubo said, “We are here to celebrate an achiever, a you are motivator, who have done well in the are of youth employment and empowerment. We urge multinational and other investors to borrow a live from Belema and help develop Rivers State.”