You are 80, Buhari suffers from Memory loss – Femi Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister said President of Nigeria suffers from memory loss because of age claim.

He said Buhari is 80 and not the 75 he is claiming to be. It could be recalled that Buhari had disclosed that he thought he was 74 but was told that he is 75 years old.

“bouts of memory loss and dementia,” that is what Buhari is suffering from, Fani said.

He wrote on his social media : “I thought I was 74 but was told I am 75”- @MBuhari.

“I know that u suffer from bouts of memory loss and dementia but please stop trying to fool us and stop indulging in specious and perfidious lies.

“U are neither 74, 75 or even 78 (as some claim).

“U are 80 years old.

