 Young female Mechanic gets recognition from Abia State Governor | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young female Mechanic gets recognition from Abia State Governor

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Young female Mechanic gets recognition from Abia State Governor

Clement Chidinma, a young female mechanic from Abia State was honoured by the State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.

The young lady diverted from what ladies are known for , Makeup artist, hairdresser, fashion designer e.t.c. She decided to be different by joining the men’s world to repair motorcycles, bikes and tricycles.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

She makes good use of the social media by advertising her work. She became lucky when the state governor honoured her. She is also an undergraduate at  Micheal Okpara University of Agriculture MOUAU studying Mechanical Engineering.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.