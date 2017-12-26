Young Girl Loses Leg to Accident in Enugu

A young girl who was standing by the road was unlucky to be jammed by a speeding bus who was reported to have a break failure.

The young girl is between the ages of 10-15. She has been rushed to hospital by passersby and witnesses. The accident broke her right leg into half with the other part hanging with a flesh.

