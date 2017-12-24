Young Musician Bags N40M Scholarship In Port Harcourt
Young Nengi Jaja has swept away the competition in an international music festival where he was awarded a N40 million Scholarship from Nyesom Wike the Governor of Rivers State. Young Nengi Jaja emerged as a 2nd Runner Up in the festival in which over 10000 children participated. The scholarship will cover the education of Master…
The post Young Musician Bags N40M Scholarship In Port Harcourt appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
