 Young Musician Bags N40M Scholarship In Port Harcourt | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Young Musician Bags N40M Scholarship In Port Harcourt

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

jaja nengiYoung Nengi Jaja has swept away the competition in an international music festival where he was awarded a N40 million Scholarship from Nyesom Wike the Governor of Rivers State. Young Nengi Jaja emerged as a 2nd Runner Up in the festival in which over 10000 children participated. The scholarship will cover the education of Master…

The post Young Musician Bags N40M Scholarship In Port Harcourt appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.