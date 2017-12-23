Yul Edochie Curses Those Behind The Fuel Scarcity… Says ”It Shall Never Be Well Them”

Former Anambra State Governorship aspirant, Yul Edochie has reacted to latest fuel scarcity rocking the nation at the moment.Yul Cursed the people who are behind the current fuel scarcity in Nigeria, says ”it shall never be well with them”. In his words… Honestly it shall never be well with the people who keep unleashing this […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

