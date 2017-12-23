 Yul Edochie Curses Those Behind The Fuel Scarcity… Says ”It Shall Never Be Well Them” | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Yul Edochie Curses Those Behind The Fuel Scarcity… Says ”It Shall Never Be Well Them”

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former Anambra State Governorship aspirant, Yul Edochie has reacted to latest fuel scarcity rocking the nation at the moment.Yul Cursed the people who are behind the current fuel scarcity in Nigeria, says ”it shall never be well with them”. In his words… Honestly it shall never be well with the people who keep unleashing this […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.