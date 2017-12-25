Yuletide: Agodi garden, shoprite witness large turnout of fun seekers in Ibadan – Gistmaster (blog)



Gistmaster (blog) Yuletide: Agodi garden, shoprite witness large turnout of fun seekers in Ibadan

Gistmaster (blog)

Ibadan – The Agodi garden and shoprite in Ibadan on Monday witnessed large turnout of fun-seekers who trooped out to celebrate Christmas in spite of the fuel scarcity and the economic situation in the country. The both old and young, including suckling …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

