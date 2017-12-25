Yuletide: Agodi garden, shoprite witness large turnout of fun seekers in Ibadan

Ibadan – The Agodi garden and shoprite in Ibadan on Monday witnessed large turnout of fun-seekers who trooped out to celebrate Christmas in spite of the fuel scarcity and the economic situation in the country.

The both old and young, including suckling babies were seen at the centers eating, drinking and partying.

Parents were still able to bring their children to the centers in spite of the N500 gate fee at Agodi garden and N500, N300, fees charged at shoprite children playing grounds.

NAN reports that many parents still paid the sum of N300 for the painting of their children’s faces.

A Father, Mr Kunle Alatise, who brought four children, told NAN that he went extra mile to ensure that he bought fuel to be able to bring his children to celebrate.

“I bought seven litres of fuel at the rate of N7,000, it’s not easy for me at all but I did it to make my family happy.

“There is nothing we can do, the problem of the country’s economy shouldn’t hinder us from being happy; people should just remove their minds from the current situation and make themselves happy,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Funmilayo Adedayo who brought four children said the husband struggled to buy petrol to convey the children to the center.

“He lined up all through at the filling station and bought fuel in spite of the price just to make sure that our children celebrate the Xmas,” she said.

Also, Mrs Olayinka Gabriel who brought three children including a suckling baby said it had not been easy for her family but they had to go extra mile to bring the children to make them happy.

“We already bought fuel one week ahead of Christmas that’s why we were able to come.

“Things have not really been easy, we faced a lot of difficulties, pains in the family but we just had to bring our children for them to celebrate,” Gabriel said.

NAN reports that many people were seen at some other fun outlets in Ibadan metropolis, having fun with their families. (NAN)

